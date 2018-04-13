Pōmaikaʻi Elementary School will host the first-ever Taste Pōmaikaʻi dinner event on April 26, 2018, to celebrate 10 years of arts-integrated education at Pōmaikaʻi school and to raise funds for program innovations and growth.

The event will feature Top Chef finalist Sheldon Simeon, who will be serving up an exquisitely crafted three-course dinner enhanced with flavors from the schools garden. Dinner guests will also enjoy performances by students and special guest, Grammy award-winning musician John Cruz, in an intimate dining setting at the school.

The fundraising event for Friends of Pōmaikaʻi will gather funds to continue the arts at Pōmaikaʻi and neighboring public schools.

The event will begin with a check-in reception at 4 p.m., and a VIP tour of the schools Artist in Me exhibition with appetizer action stations by Pōmaikaʻi students. Dinner by Chef Simeon with student performances will begin at 5 p.m.

The event proceeds will also help pay for professional development to equip Maui County teachers to use the arts in the classroom in a meaningful and engaging way, potentially providing creative, collaborative learning for hundreds of students, making school a joyful learning place.

Seating for the event will be limited, to purchase tickets, click here.

Sponsorship packages are also available for the event, for sponsorship information, click here.