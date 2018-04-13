The ʻĀhihi-Kīnaʻu Natural Area Reserve in Mākena re-opened and then closed again due to multiple large sharks swimming close to shore. The area had been closed since March 28th and re-opened again on April 9 only to be closed again the following day after a 10-foot tiger shark was sighted. An official with UH believes tiger sharks are following pupping black tip reef sharks inside the break. There were seven blacktips frequenting the shallow water but no tigers were spotted during the first closure. Three years ago, a Kihei woman died in the area after being bit by a shark.

Surveillance video has been released after an armed robbery occurred at Serpico’s Pizzeria in Pukalani over the weekend. The video shows the suspect wearing a black motorcycle helmet entering the restaurant where officials say he brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cashier. He then entered a silver Toyota multi-purpose vehicle before driving away from the area. The suspect is described as 5’6” to 5’8” with a slim build and short brown hair. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maui Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health is conducting investigations of two additional cases of rat lungworm disease that was contracted in the state. One of the cases involves a Maui resident who became ill in mid-February. The DOH says the individual was most likely infected in Maui County, but had a history of travel to Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island. The other case involved a visitor to Hawaii island in January. This brings the statewide total of confirmed cases of the disease to three in 2018.

Maui’s Kai Lenny and Ian Walsh are up for Ride of the Year for the 2018 World Surf League Big Wave Awards. Lenny is also nominated for the Quicksilver Airlift XXL Biggest Wave Award and Billy Kemper and Ian Walsh were nominated for Tube of the Year. Kemper is also among the nominees for Wipeout of the Year for a winter wave at Peʻahi. And Maui’s Paige Alms is up for the Hydro Flask Women’s Best Performance award. The winners will be revealed at the Big Wave Awards event on April 28, 2018.

Tommy Bahama will launch its first food truck on April 16 on Maui that will feature a variety of Hawaiian-inspired sliders, tater tots, dipping sauces and two desserts to satisfy customers cravings. The menu features beef, pork, chicken sliders and a chilled Kauaʻi shrimp BLT slider. The food truck will be rolling across the island during the day and evening throughout 2018. The truck is also available for private events.