Spa Helani at Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas recently introduced a new bamboo massage treatment called the Journey to Hāna Ritual, which is performed on Hawai‘i’s first and only quartz sand tables.

Inspired by lush bamboo forests found along Maui’s famed road to Hāna, the ritual incorporates innovative flowing massage techniques using smooth bamboo sticks. The bamboo sticks are designed in various sizes and shapes for specific areas of the body and are gently heated and applied with aromatherapy oils to release tension in muscles and soften connective tissues like hot stone therapy.

The massage is performed on a bed of warm sand made of quartz crystals that cocoons the body for comfort and support. The specialized quartz sand tables are set at an incline during the treatment to achieve a floating sensation and additional detoxifying benefits.

“I’m excited to introduce this distinctive treatment and quartz sand massage tables to the islands,” said Tifany LeGuyonne, the director of Spa Helani. “This transformative experience replicates benefits of a day well spent at the beach and the deep relaxation of a deep pressure massage. The special massage table, combined with the rhythmic movements of the bamboo, melts away muscular tension from the body, calms the mind and energizes the spirit with aromatherapy.”

The Journey to Hāna Ritual is offered as a single or couples massage. Prices are $165 plus tax and gratuity for 50 minutes or $250 plus tax and gratuity for the 80-minute treatment, which includes an invigorating scalp massage. Visit here for more details or call 808-662-2644 to book.