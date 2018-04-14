The public is invited to participate in a community lei-making event on the front lawn of the County Building on Friday, May 25, 2018 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The free event, co-hosted by Kaunoa Senior Services, the Department of Housing and Human Concerns and the Office of Mayor Alan Arakawa, is intended to gather the community to make a total of more than 2,870 lei this year. The lei will be placed on veterans’ graves on Memorial Day at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao.

Ample parking and a free shuttle to the County Building will be available from Ichiro “Iron” Maehara Baseball Stadium parking lot every half-hour beginning at 8:30 a.m.; last return shuttle will leave the County Building at 12:30 p.m. Live music by Kevin Kanemoto & Friends will be featured, along with Emcee Kathy Collins.

Flower donations are requested; flowers and greenery may be dropped off anytime after 7:30 a.m. on the day of the event, at the South High Street parking lot fronting the County Building. Examples of materials needed include: green Ti leaves (cut and frozen); crown flowers; orchids; Bozu flowers; Plumeria (buds and partially open); Bougainvillea flowers and leaves and other sturdy flowers. Loose flowers are also needed for the aerial drop on Memorial Day.

Pre-sewn lei are also welcome; finished lei should be 16” long before tying. Lei-making will begin at 9 a.m.

“As we sew lei together, we express our gratitude for their service, and for the many ways these men and women helped shape the community we live in today,” said Mayor Alan Arakawa. “‘Blossoms for the Brave’ is a wonderful opportunity to meet up with old friends and neighbors as we remember our fallen heroes who gave their lives to serve our country.”