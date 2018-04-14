HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday April 20: The current northwest swell will peak Saturday morning, slowly subside through Saturday night, then quickly drop Sunday. A small north swell will gradually build Wednesday night, with a moderate northwest swell expected Thursday night, but should remain below advisory level. As trade winds strengthen this weekend, rough surf along east facing shores will reach advisory levels later Saturday and remain elevated into early next week. Surf along south facing shores will increase a bit later this weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high NNW long period swell with occasional well overhead high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high short period wind swell with occasional waist sets. The swell will be coming from the SSE in the morning and shift to the SSW during the day.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high NNW long period swell for the morning with occasional slightly overhead high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

