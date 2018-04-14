High Surf Warning issued April 14 at 3:31AM HST until April 15 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

An upper level low west of the islands combined with enhanced moisture spreading up from the southeast, will maintain the threat of flooding into Sunday morning. The upper level low will move away early next week, but lingering moisture over the islands will keep the trades somewhat wet. Wind speeds will moderate somewhat after the weekend with a weaker high passing north of the area Tuesday.

West Side

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Upcountry

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

East Maui

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Lanai City

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.