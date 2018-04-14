Soil Testing, Archaeological Inventory Begins at Wailuku Municipal Parking LotApril 14, 2018, 6:30 AM HST · Updated April 14, 6:50 AM 1 Comment
Starting today, Saturday, April 14, 2018, portions of the Wailuku Municipal parking lot will be closed for soil testing, archaeological inventory and survey work.
The County of Maui and the Maui Redevelopment Agency issued an advisory saying that heavy machinery will be on site in the lot on Saturdays, and up to 30 parking stalls at a time may be displaced throughout the planned eight week period of testing.
During this period, the parking lot next to the tennis courts at Wells Park may be used for long-term parking between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. County officials say that on evenings and weekends the on-street remaining stalls in the municipal lot will be adequate to accommodate the neighborhood’s parking needs.
Click here to learn more about the Wailuku Civic Complex and parking hub, along Vineyard Street near the corner of Church Street.
In his 2018 State of the County address in February, Mayor Alan Arakawa discussed the Wailuku Civic Complex saying:
“The Wailuku Civic Complex project is a wonderful opportunity revitalize Wailuku Town. This is a project that is generations in the making.
“We need parking in Wailuku. We need public gathering spaces. We need quality commercial property for small businesses.
“The Wailuku Civic Complex project is all of those things rolled into one and much more. This project will also totally reconstruct Vineyard Street from High to Market street by providing sidewalks, storm drainage even putting the powerlines underground.”