Starting today, Saturday, April 14, 2018, portions of the Wailuku Municipal parking lot will be closed for soil testing, archaeological inventory and survey work.

The County of Maui and the Maui Redevelopment Agency issued an advisory saying that heavy machinery will be on site in the lot on Saturdays, and up to 30 parking stalls at a time may be displaced throughout the planned eight week period of testing.

During this period, the parking lot next to the tennis courts at Wells Park may be used for long-term parking between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. County officials say that on evenings and weekends the on-street remaining stalls in the municipal lot will be adequate to accommodate the neighborhood’s parking needs.

Wailuku Civic Complex and parking hub, along Vineyard Street near the corner of Church Street.

