HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH, WEST AND EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday April 21: The current northwest swell will quickly drop Sunday. A small north swell will gradually build Wednesday night, with a moderate northwest swell expected Thursday night, but should remain below advisory level. Strengthening trade winds will produce advisory level rough surf along east facing shores through Sunday and remain elevated into early next week. Surf along south facing shores will get a slight bump late this weekend into early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NNW ground swell in the morning with occasional head high sets. This drops into the stomach to shoulder range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high S ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNW ground swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

