HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday April 22: The current northwest swell will continue to lower tonight and Monday. Only small northwest swells are expected through most of this week with a slightly larger swell expected to arrive late Thursday and on into Friday. Strong easterly trade wind will continue to keep surf elevated along east facing shores through most of this week though conditions will remain rather choppy. There will also be a series of small southerly swells this week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Thigh to waist high N medium period swell for the morning. The swell shifts more NNE and builds for the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high SSW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NW winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high N medium period swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

