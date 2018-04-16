High Surf Advisory issued April 16 at 3:24AM HST until April 17 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

A ridge of high pressure to the north of the state will keep a moderate to breezy trade wind flow in place through Wednesday, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka areas. The trades will keep blowing through the remainder of the week and into the weekend, but a brief easing in the trade wind speeds is expected Wednesday night and Thursday as a front passes by well north of the islands. Unsettled conditions may return Wednesday night through Friday as an upper level trough and deep tropical moisture move through the area. Typical trade wind weather is then expected to follow for the upcoming weekend.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Today: Occasional showers. High near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.