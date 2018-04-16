Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Q: When are we going to finish paving the rest of Omaopio Road? This would be from the landfill up to where it was paved a couple years ago. Thank you.

Q2: Aloha, I am concerned about Pulehu Road. It is in desperate need of repaving in the mid-to-lower part above the dump. People are driving over the center line to avoid the multitude of potholes. Also, the intersection at the bottom of the road with Hansen Road is dangerous. It has very poor viability and is scary to cross. Are there any plans to fix any of these issues in the near future?

A: You’re both asking questions about the same road, as Omaopio turns into Pulehu and vice-versa.

The Department of Public Works has requested funds as part of their Fiscal Year 2019 budget to fix Omaopio/Pulehu Road. If the Maui County Council does not approve those funds, the department will continue to do spot fixes on the road. However, I am hopeful that the funds will be approved this year so we can begin the work.