The Maui Humane Society will have a free spay and neuter clinic for cats April 16-17, 2018.

MHS is able to offer special clinics free to the public though donations to help cover costs.

Starting May 1, 2018, grant funding to subsidize spay/neuter of owned cats will be exhausted and fees will return to normal low cost rates until further notice: $50 for cat neuters, $60 for cat spays, dog spays and neuters will continue to be offered at the subsidized $20 rate.

Appointments are available, call 808-877-3680 to book.

MHS is Maui’s only animal shelter and the single open admission organization, accepting all in need, twenty four hours a day, seven days a week. The private, nonprofit organization has a county animal management contract, which includes humane enforcement. MHS offers many services to the public, including but not limited to: stray and owner surrender intake, lost and found services, adoptions, outreach and education, a mainland transfer program, agility classes, and volunteer opportunities.