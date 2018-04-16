The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center will premier Stacey Hayashi’s movie “Go for Broke: an Origins Story” on May 3, 6:30 p.m. at the Historic ʻĪao Theater.

The movie features a star-studded, all-Japanese American cast mostly from Hawaiʻi, and a local crew telling the tale of the start of the famed 442nd Infantry Regiment Combat Team of World War II—the most decorated unit in the history of the United States military for its size and time in combat.

The 442nd was made up of more than 14,000 Japanese American men who served with valor in the European theater. The motto of the battalion was “Go for Broke.”

The film, which was shot entirely in Hawaiʻi at the actual locations at which the real events occurred, took 16 years to create, and chronicles the story from its earliest beginnings, to their triumphant formation and deployment “aloha ceremony” at ʻIolani Palace before heading to basic training at Camp Shelby, Mississippi.

The film stars Oscar-winner Chris Tashima, Peter Shinkoda (Netflix “Daredevil”), Cole Horibe (“So You think You Can Dance”), Ban Daisuke (“Kikaida”), and features a soundtrack by ʻukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro, who also makes

his acting debut.

The film is also rich in historical detail: in a scene featuring future Olympic Coach Soichi Sakamoto, who founded the Three-Year Swim Club, Sakamoto is portrayed by his real life last protege, Reid Yamamoto. Even the film’s costuming reflects Hayashi’s commitment to history: Luka Masuda, the actor who portrays 442 veteran Eddie Yamasaki, wears Yamasaki’s original garrison cap.

Tickets are $20 and $25 with an option for dinner, catered by Da Kitchen, and pre-movie cabaret show for an additional $30. Call the Historic ʻĪao Theater for tickets at 242-6969.