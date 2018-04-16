Medical cannabis researcher and author, Michael Backes will be the featured speaker at a Lunch and Learn presentation scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, April 21, at the Leis Family Class Act Restaurant, on the second floor of the Pāʻina Building at University of Hawaiʻi Maui College in Kahului.

Backes will speak about how cannabis works with the body’s own systems to manage pain and other conditions.

“When we consider the use of cannabis in a medical context, we must first look at the evidence,” Backes says. “We know that cannabis isn’t a magic remedy for every condition, but for specific individuals and circumstances it is very useful and quite safe. During my Lunch & Learn presentation on Maui, I will explain how medical cannabis works with the human endocannabinoid system to alleviate chronic pain without serious side effects. Plus there will be ample time for audience questions.”

Backes authored the recently revised and updated book, “Cannabis Pharmacy, The Practical Guide to Medical Marijuana,” one of Amazon’s top selling cannabis books. He also previously founded the nation’s first evidence-based medical cannabis dispensary. He serves as the curriculum and training advisor for Maui Grown Therapies in Kahului, and is a member of their Science & Medical Advisory Board.

He is also active with Project CBD (dedicated to promoting research into the medical utility of cannabidiol), the International Association for Cannabinoid Medicines, and the American Herbal Products Association’s Cannabis Committee. Backes specializes in cannabis science and policy issues through his Southern California consultancy with clients throughout the United States.

A $10 registration fee will include a hot buffet lunch and class materials. To register, click here.