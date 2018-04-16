An 18-year-old Maui man was located uninjured at the Polipoli Recreation area in Kula, shortly after a search party was launched to find him.

The man had gone trail running on Sunday morning, April 15, 2018 with three other friends, but fell behind and got separated from the group. Fire officials say that when the group got back to their vehicle, the man failed to show up as expected, “after a good amount of time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kula firefighters and a rescue crew from Kahului were called to the scene at 12:44 p.m. and searched multiple trails for just over an hour, when they received word at around 3 p.m. that the missing man had been located by friends at a lower section of the recreation area.