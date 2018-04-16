Registration is now open for the 9th annual basketballMaui camp, which will take place June 18-22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the War Memorial Gym.

The camp, for youth ages 8 to 18, gathers high-quality master coaches and professional athletes from around the world to equip and inspire kids for life through the game of basketball.

Campers will receive top-notch basketball training with a focus on character development with an emphasis on enthusiasm, leadership, teamwork and faith.

Campers will be coached by former college players, world-class trainers, and other basketball professionals throughout the week.

Kids will be broken up based on skill level and age to allow a more advanced basketball skill development for older kids.

All campers will receive a basketball, camp t-shirt, and photo.

There is an early bird special of $99 for the camp. The regular rate is $125 after May 18, 2018.

More information can be found here.