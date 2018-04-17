HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday April 23: Rough surf will continue through the week along east facing shores due to strong trades. Small south-southwest swell should hold into Wednesday before easing into the second half of the week. A moderate northwest swell is expected to arrive Thursday night. A reinforcing moderate swell should arrive Friday and maintain slightly above average surf through the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NNE wind swell for the morning going more NE during the day.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high S ground swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. This rotates more SSW and builds a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

