High Surf Advisory issued April 17 at 3:23AM HST until April 17 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

A series of highs moving by to the north of the state will maintain moderate to breezy trades through early next week. A typical trade wind shower pattern is expected through Wednesday with windward and mauka areas being the primary targets. Deep moisture will increase as an old front sags southward into the islands Wednesday night through Friday, while an upper level trough passes overhead. This is expected to result in an increase in shower activity across the entire state, with some locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms possible Thursday and Thursday night. Deep moisture will begin to decrease Friday night as the upper trough and old frontal remnants shift south of the area, with a more typical trade wind pattern returning over the weekend into early next week.

West Side

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 69. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.