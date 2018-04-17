In celebration of National Park Week, entrance fees at Haleakalā will be waived for one day, on Saturday, April 21, 2018. There’s also a schedule of special events taking place on Maui in observance of National Park Week, including a talk by a local Hōkūleʻa crew member.

A full list of events follows:

Daily:

 Walks, talks, demonstrations, and trivia games will be offered in both districts. Activity times and locations will be posted at all visitor centers.

Saturday, April 21, 2018:

 Entrance fees will be waived on April 21st. Please note that visitors wishing to viewing sunrise must still make an online sunrise reservation and pay the $1.50 per car reservation fee at recreation.gov. Only reservation holders will be admitted to the Summit District between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m.

 National Volunteer Day: Haleakalā National Park and the Pacific Whale Foundation will lead the next Waele ma Haleakalā (to weed, clear, or remove weeds). Volunteers will remove young pine trees and other small invasive plants from the Summit District. Transportation, training, hand tools, gloves, and other equipment will be provided. Sign up by 7:30 a.m. on Friday, April 20, 2018, by contacting the Pacific Whale Foundation at (808) 249-8811. Space is limited to 11 people. Volunteers will receive a Tri-Park Annual Pass after 12 volunteer hours (3 Waele ma Haleakalā projects), through a donation by the Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association. The one-year pass covers admission to Hawai`i Volcanoes National Park, Puʻuhōnua o Honaunau National Historic Park, and Haleakalā National Park. Volunteers will also receive a volunteer t- shirt. Volunteers will be picked up at Māʻalaea Harbor at 7:30 a.m. or at the main parking lot of the Pukalani Community Center at 8 a.m. Participants will work for three hours, visit the summit, and be dropped off by 3 p.m. Volunteers should bring water, snacks, and sun protection; wear sturdy shoes and dress in layers; and be prepared to hike on uneven surfaces.

Thursday, April 26, 2018:

 `Ike Hana Lima talk by Hōkūle`a crew member Kalā Baybayan Tanaka. 1-2 p.m. at the UH-Maui College banyan tree near the open hale. Hōkūleʻa crew member Kalā Baybayan Tanaka, a Maui native, will speak about Mālama Honua and traditional navigation at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. Tanaka is a captain and apprentice navigator who learned sailing and navigation from her father and other mentors in the Polynesian Voyaging Society. She crewed Hōkūle`a from Tahiti to Hawai`i and crewed Hikianalia (sister canoe of Hōkūle`a) from Hawai‘i to Tahiti.

Kalā is an educator with Hui o Wa‘a Kaulua, the Maui Voyaging Society, and teaches children on their voyaging canoe, Mo‘okiha. The talk will take place at the UHMC campus by the banyan tree near the open hale, and is part of the park’s ʻIke Hana Lima (“Skilled Craftsman”) outreach series. Tanaka’s talk is co-sponsored by UH-Maui College and the Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association. Bring a chair or hāli‘i (blanket) to sit on.

“The best part of ʻIke Hana Lima is building relationships with local residents. We hope our community begins to think of ʻIke Hana Lima as a source of inspiration and a venue to share their expertise with others,” said Maui native and park interpretation and education specialist Honeygirl K. Duman. “Offering this program during National Park Week highlights how parks can support the sharing of traditional knowledge.”

Saturday, April 28, 2018 (Junior Ranger Day):

 Kids can earn a junior ranger badge via family activities in both districts.

 Summit District: Junior Ranger Day at Hosmer Grove, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Ku`i kalo (taro pounding) with Ranger Honeygirl from 10-11 a.m. One-hour hikes along the Hosmer Grove Trail at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

 Kīpahulu District: Junior Ranger Day at the Kīpahulu Visitor Center, 10 a.m.-2p.m.: Cultural demonstrations: ulana niu (coconut palm weaving), coconut husking, throw-net fishing, and reef fish identification.