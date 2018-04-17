Governor David Ige today appointed Troy Hashimoto to the Maui House seat previously occupied by former Representative Joe Souki.

Hashimoto has served as executive assistant to Maui County Council Chair Mike White since 2011. He was also Maui County Democratic Party chair from 2013 to 2017. In addition, Hashimoto is the owner of TNH Productions, a multi-media organization. Previously, he worked as a recruitment coordinator for the University of Hawai‘i Maui College.

Hashimoto graduated cum laude from the University of Denver in Colorado, where he earned a Master of Business Administration. He was also valedictorian of his high school class at King Kekaulike in Pukalani.

“Troy will bring energy and passion to representing District 8 on Maui. He has a keen understanding of the issues that are most important to his community and I look forward to seeing what he accomplishes in the Hawai‘i State Legislature,” said Gov. Ige.

“I am humbled by the support and confidence of my Democratic colleagues and the governor on my selection. With a short period left in the legislative session, my top priority will be to advocate on behalf of the residents of District 8 to ensure their needs are represented and important projects are secured in the budget. I look forward to working with the community to make our home a better place,” said Hashimoto.

Gov. Ige was required by law to make his selection from a list of three nominees submitted to him by the Democratic Party of Maui. Others considered on the short list of names forwarded by the committee were Dain Kane and Joseph Wildman. A total of eight applications were received from registered Democrats in good standing to fill the remaining term. Others who had applied were: Avery Chumbley, Justin Hughey, Lynn Regan, Mary Wagner and Robert Hill III.