In preparation for the spring season, the Home Depot will host a statewide hiring event at several locations in Hawai‘i, including its Kahului location on Wednesday, April 18, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Home Depot is seeking applicants from sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment, opportunities include both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the company’s stores. College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.

Interested persons are encouraged to apply online prior to attending and walk-ins will be accepted during select times. To apply online, visit here and select learn more, enter the desired location and click “search jobs.” Job seekers can also text HOMEDEPOT to 52270 and receive a link to apply to hourly positions in their area.

The home improvement retailer will be hiring 80,000 employees nationwide, and 150 associates in Hawai‘i. Available positions will vary by location.

All store addresses hosting events in Hawai‘i are listed below:

Store 1701 – 421 Alakawa Street, Honolulu, HI 96817

Store 1702 – 1021 Kamehameha Hwy, Pearl City, HI 96782

Store 1703 – 100 Pakaula Street, Maui, HI 96732

Store 1704 – 75-5598 Olowalu St, Kona, HI 96740

Store 1705 – 4320 Nuhou Street, Lihue-Kauai, HI 96766

Store 1706 – 4600 Kapolei Pkwy, Kapolei, HI 96707

Store 8453 – 380 Makaala St, Hilo, HI 96720