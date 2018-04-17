+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Lihikai Elementary in Kahului on Maui is closed today, Tuesday, April 17, 2018 due to no electricity at the school.

This is the result of a vehicle-pole accident reported early this morning on Papa Avenue fronting the school.

Maui Electric crews are working to repair a downed utility pole at the location.

The incident resulted in a temporary power outage to area residents.