Lihikai Elementary Closed, No Electricity Following Vehicle-Pole AccidentApril 17, 2018, 7:19 AM HST · Updated April 17, 7:58 AM 0 Comments
+
SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT
Lihikai Elementary in Kahului on Maui is closed today, Tuesday, April 17, 2018 due to no electricity at the school.
This is the result of a vehicle-pole accident reported early this morning on Papa Avenue fronting the school.
Maui Electric crews are working to repair a downed utility pole at the location.
The incident resulted in a temporary power outage to area residents.