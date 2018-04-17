AD
Lihikai Elementary Closed, No Electricity Following Vehicle-Pole Accident

April 17, 2018, 7:19 AM HST · Updated April 17, 7:58 AM
    Lihikai Elementary in Kahului on Maui is closed today, Tuesday, April 17, 2018 due to no electricity at the school.

    This is the result of a vehicle-pole accident reported early this morning on Papa Avenue fronting the school.

    Maui Electric crews are working to repair a downed utility pole at the location.

    The incident resulted in a temporary power outage to area residents.

    Lihikai school closure due to vehicle-pole accident. Maui Electric crews are working on repairs. PC: Wendy Osher. Inlaid photo of Lihikai signage courtesy file image.

