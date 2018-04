Maui police responded to 10 burglaries, 11 vehicle thefts and 16 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from April 8-14, 2018.

Burglaries decreased 29% from the week before when 14 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts increased 37.5% from the week before when eight incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins increased 100% from the week before when eight incidents were reported.

10 Burglaries

Wailea

Sunday, April 8, 4:49 p.m.: 0-100 block of Wailea Ekolu Pl, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Wednesday, April 11, 11:26 a.m.: 0-100 block of Wailea Ekolu Pl, Burglary Residential – Attempted Entry

Wailuku

Monday, April 9, 8:13 a.m.: 251 S High St at Wailuku Library, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Saturday, April 14, 10:08 a.m.: 1500 block of Wili Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Lānaʻi

Monday, April 9, 5:32 p.m.: 854 Gay St at Consumer Goods, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kahului

Tuesday, April 10, 8:24 a.m.: 300 block of Kamalei Circle, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Kula

Tuesday, April 10, 1:06 p.m.: 300 block of Kekaulike Ave, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kāʻanapali

Friday, April 13, 8:03 a.m.: 6 Kai Ala Dr at Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Saturday, April 14, 9:33 a.m.: 2700 block of Kekaʻa Dr, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kīhei

Friday, April 13, 10:58 p.m.: 400 block of Kenolio Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

11 Vehicle Thefts

Wailuku

Wednesday, April 11, 5:06 a.m.: 600 block of Meakanu Ln, LGN870, 2013 Chevy Cruze, Black

Nāpili

Wednesday, April 11, 6:51 a.m.: 4242 Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd at Kahana Villa Resort, MHF644, 2001 Jeep Wrangler, White

Wednesday, April 11, 9:20 a.m.: 3788 Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd at Hale Royale, MKW464, 1999 Toyota Tacoma, Red

Thursday, April 12, 9:13 a.m.: 4242 Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd at Kahana Villa, LDT398, 1987 Jeep Hummer, Green

Lahaina

Wednesday, April 11, 1:49 p.m.: Luakini St/Panaewa St, MVR792, 1992 Honda Accord, Gray

Kahului

Wednesday, April 11, 2:42 p.m.: 221 Puʻunene Ave at Valley Isle Motors Ford, LEZ669, 2014 Ford Transit, Black

Wednesday, April 11, 4:51 p.m.: 1 Kahului Airport Rd at Kahului Airport, MTW064, 1988 Toyota Camry, Maroon

Māʻalaea

Thursday, April 12, 9:13 a.m.: 30 Hauoli St at Māʻalaea Yacht Marina Condo, LCJ619, 2018 Nissan Rogue, Gray

Lahaina

Friday, April 13, 1:21 p.m.: 200 block of Punakea Loop, 2013 Honda Rancher 4X4 ATV, Green

Hāna

Saturday, April 14, 8:07 a.m.: 2600 block of Hāna Hwy, 2004 Honda 250 CRF dirt bike, Red

Pukalani

Saturday, April 14, 8:31 a.m.: 200 block of Haulani St, MDK628, 1998 Toyota Corolla, Gold

16 Vehicle Break-Ins

Hāliʻimaile

Sunday, April 8, 8:30 a.m.: Haleakalā Hwy/Hāliʻimaile Rd, 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe, Black

Pāʻia

Monday, April 9, 8:46 a.m.: Hāna Hwy/Holomua Rd, 1999 Toyota Camry, Gold

Monday, April 9, 8:46 a.m.: Hāna Hwy/Holomua Rd, 1999 Toyota 4Runner, Tan

Tuesday, April 10, 10:41 a.m.: 65 Puna Rd at Pāʻia Youth Center, 2011 BMW 635 Series, Gold

Friday, April 13, 1:34 p.m.: Alawai Rd at Baldwin Park, 2016 Chevrolet Sonic, White

Saturday, April 14, 10:29 a.m.: 1389 Hāna Hwy at Hoʻokipa Park, 2018 Ford Escape, Gray

Lahaina

Monday, April 9, 4:09 p.m.: 215 Papalaua St at First Hawaiian Bank, 2001 Honda Civic, Black

Thursday, April 12, 11:55 a.m.: 11200 Honoapiʻilani Hwy at Ukumehame Park, 2000 Honda Accord, Silver

Thursday, April 12, 11:55 a.m.: 11200 Honoapiʻilani Hwy at Ukumehame Park, 2017 Jeep Wrangler, White

Kula

Tuesday, April 10, 4:54 a.m.: 5300 block of Lower Kula Rd, 2016 Ford Escape, Gray

Kahului

Tuesday, April 10, 8:07 p.m.: 29 Alahao St at Kanaha Beach Park, 2003 Honda Element, Green

Kāʻanapali

Tuesday, April 10, 10:38 p.m.: 200 block of Amakihi Way, 2005 Toyota Prius, Green

Kīhei

Wednesday, April 11, 9:54 a.m.: 96 Kio Loop at Kīhei Rent-a-Car, 2000 Nissan Frontier, Blue

Māʻalaea

Thursday, April 12, 9:54 a.m.: 0-100 block of Hauoli St, 2006 Honda Ridgeline, Black

Friday, April 13, 2:59 p.m.: 11 Māʻalaea Boat Harbor Rd at Māʻalaea Harbor, 2017 Ford Explorer, Silver

Hāna