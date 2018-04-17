Six Maui police recruits were inducted into the Maui Police Department on Friday, April 13, 2017, during an oath and badge pinning ceremony.

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Upon graduation, each will be assigned to a new district to begin four months of field training as the next phase in their careers as police officers.

The department’s Outstanding Recruit Award went to Officer Teanu Rickard for presenting the most consistent achievement in the areas of training, leadership, judgement, attitude and service to others. Rickard was honored with the department’s Cecil “Rusty” Dickson Award for outstanding performance in physical fitness.

Class awards included the following:

Scholastic Achievement Award – Officer Andrew Szczepan : Presented to the most astute recruit for achieving and maintaining the highest academic grade point average. This included study in criminal law, first responder training, CPR, and motor vehicle accident investigations.

– : Presented to the most astute recruit for achieving and maintaining the highest academic grade point average. This included study in criminal law, first responder training, CPR, and motor vehicle accident investigations. Neil T. Endo Firearms Award – Officer Scott McCalister : The award was presented to the most accurate marksman, achieving the highest score during firearms training to include the final written exam, physical shot gun, and a rifle course.

– : The award was presented to the most accurate marksman, achieving the highest score during firearms training to include the final written exam, physical shot gun, and a rifle course. M. Cecil “Rusty” Dickson Award for Physical Fitness – Officer Teanu Rickard : The award went to the most physically fit recruit, demonstrating overall superiority in arrest, defense and tactics as well as physical training.

– : The award went to the most physically fit recruit, demonstrating overall superiority in arrest, defense and tactics as well as physical training. Best Notebook Award – Officer Scott McCalister : For content, organization and completeness and neatness.

– : For content, organization and completeness and neatness. Sensei Shinichi Suzuki Award – Officer Andrew Szczepan: for outstanding performance in Arrest and Defense Tactics.

Members of the 86th Recruit class included: Seanelle Esperanza; Crista Wyatt; Teanu Rickard; Michael Russell; Scott McCalister and Andrew Szczepan.