Charter Communications, Inc. announced more launches of Spectrum Internet Gig on Maui, Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi and the rest of Oʻahu, continuing the Company’s residential deployment of DOCSIS 3.1 internet services delivering a 1 Gbps connection to the customer’s home in Hawaiʻi.

Additionally, Charter is doubling minimum internet speeds on those islands plus Kauaʻi and the Big Island to 200 Mbps at no additional cost to new and existing Spectrum Internet customers.

For new customers, Spectrum Internet Gig is now available for $104.99 a month on Maui, Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi and Oʻahu with additional areas launching the service in the coming months.

“Charter’s state-of-the-art, fiber-rich network is superior in its ability to deliver fast and reliable internet to millions of consumers across the country,” said Tom Rutledge, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As technology continues to evolve, the products and services of tomorrow will increasingly rely on faster broadband connections. Charter’s world-class network is best-positioned to deliver the bandwidth and capacity needed to meet these growing demands.”

With Spectrum Internet Gig, customers will have access to faster and more powerful internet speeds to stream video, play online games, download music and more across multiple devices without sacrificing performance.

For more information on Spectrum’s full suite of advanced broadband services, click here.