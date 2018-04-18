There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday April 24: Incoming northwest swells will affect north and west facing shores, though all are expected to remain below advisory levels. The first of three is expected Wednesday, peaking late Wednesday night. This swell will be reinforced by a slightly larger swell Thursday. It will peak Friday morning. A slow but gradual decline will follow, well into the weekend. The third swell arrives Sunday night, peaking Monday. A small south swell is expected to fill in and remain through midweek. Otherwise, a series of swells from the southeast, south, and south- southwest will move through the local waters through the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ENE wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high SSW ground swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

West

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

