Flash Flood Watch issued April 18 at 3:44AM HST until April 20 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

High pressure north of the state will maintain moderate to breezy trades through early next week. A typical trade wind shower pattern is expected today with windward and mauka areas being the primary targets. Deep moisture will increase as an old front sags southward into the islands tonight through Friday, while an upper level trough passes overhead. Shower activity will increase, particularly from Oahu eastward to the Big Island, with locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms possible late tonight through Friday morning. Drier and more stable weather is expected this weekend through early next week, with a more typical windward and mauka shower regime.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 70. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Occasional showers. High near 80. East wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 67. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 80. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.