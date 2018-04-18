The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for for the entire state of Hawaiʻi, including Maui County, from 6 a.m. on Thursday, April 19 through 6 p.m. on Friday, April 20, 2018.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

Deep moisture associated with an old frontal boundary lingering across the state in combination with an upper level trough moving through the area, will bring the threat for heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to fall from Oʻahu eastward to the Big Island of Hawaiʻi. Even though widespread heavy rainfall is not expected on Kauaʻi, many areas have recently received a significant amount of rainfall and the soil remains saturated. As a result, even moderate rain for a extended period in these harder hit areas of Kauaʻi could lead to flash flooding.

As a precaution, the public is advised to continue to monitor the weather forecast and be prepared to take immediate action if Flash Flood Warnings are issued. Campers and hikers should reschedule their outings to a time when weather is expected to be more favorable.

The National Weather Service reminds the public that it does not have to be raining heavily where you are for flash flooding to occur.