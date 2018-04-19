There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday April 25: Rough moderate surf will persist along east facing shores through the weekend, with an increase to near the advisory level due early next week. A small northwest swell will build late Thursday, peak Friday, then slowly decline through the weekend. A moderate reinforcing northwest swell will peak on Monday then decline through mid week. Small pulses of south swell will continue through early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

Surf: Waist to stomach high ENE wind swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

South

Surf: Knee high SSW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Ankle to knee high NW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

