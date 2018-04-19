Flash Flood Watch issued April 19 at 3:53AM HST until April 20 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

High pressure north of the state will keep a moderate to breezy trade wind flow in place through the weekend, before strengthening to locally windy levels for the first half of next week. A band of an enhanced clouds and showers associated with an old front combined with an upper level trough moving through the state, will keep showery weather and abundant cloud cover in place through Friday, particularly over windward areas. Some of the showers may be heavy at times and an isolated thunderstorm can’t be entirely ruled out. A more typical trade wind pattern will return Friday night through the middle of next week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 69. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 83. Windy, with an east wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 80. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 66. East southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 81. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.