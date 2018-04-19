MEDB Education Fund Awards $142K in STEM GrantsApril 19, 2018, 11:07 AM HST · Updated April 19, 11:08 AM 0 Comments
The Maui Economic Development Board announced a list of award recipients who will share more than $142,000 in grants to further support the growing need for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math education in Maui County and statewide.
“Jobs today and in the future depend on the preparation of our students in critical thinking, problem solving, communication, collaboration, and creativity – all skills nurtured by STEM education,” said Curtis Tom, Sr. VP/Island Manager for Bank of Hawaiʻi in Maui County and Chair of the MEDB Education Committee. “The MEDB Ke Alahele Education Fund was created to provide STEM tools for our youth and educators in an effort to open doors to exciting career opportunities. Those who support the MEDB Ke Alahele Education Fund through our annual fundraiser are helping to make this investment in our state’s future workforce.”
The MEDB Ke Alahele Education Fund issued awards ranging from approximately $1,400 to $5,000 to the following programs this school year:
Baldwin High School
- Development of CAD/CAM
- Funding to offset expenses to attend the 9th Annual Hawaiʻi STEM Conference on Oʻahu
King Kekaulike High School
- Funding to offset expenses to attend the 9th Annual Hawaiʻi STEM Conference on Oʻahu
Lahaina Intermediate School
- Funding to offset expenses to attend the 9th Annual Hawaiʻi STEM Conference on Oʻahu
- Educational materials and equipment for Lahaina Intermediate School’s STEM programs
Maui High School
- Funding to offset expenses to attend the 9th Annual Hawaiʻi STEM Conference on Oʻahu
Molokaʻi Middle School
- Funding to offset expenses to attend the 9th Annual Hawaiʻi STEM Conference on Oʻahu
Molokaʻi High School
- Establishment of a website for O Hina I Ka Malama HIP
Pukalani Elementary School
- Funding to offset expenses to attend the 9th Annual Hawaiʻi STEM Conference on Oʻahu
St. Anthony School
- Funding to offset expenses to attend the 9th Annual Hawaiʻi STEM Conference on Oʻahu
- Computers for St. Anthony School’s Media Lab.
Maui Preparatory Academy
- Funding to support STEM training for Maui Preparatory Academy educators.
Funds were also granted to help run the Maui County Regional Science and Engineering Fair for over 100 Maui County students.
Funding for 2017 Daniel K. Inouye Innovation Award winners:
- Renezel Lagran, graduate of Maui High School
- Maui High School ACOM Program
- Maui Waena Intermediate School STEMwx
Robotics programs at 15 schools and organizations including:
- Baldwin High School
- King Kekaulike High School
- Lahainaluna High School
- Princess Nahienaena Elementary
- Lihikai Elementary School
- Maui High School
- Maui Waena Intermediate School
- Molokaʻi High School
- Molokaʻi Middle School
- Montessori School of Maui
- Pukalani Elementary School
- St. Anthony School
- Waiheʻe Elementary School
- Wailuku Warriors and The Maverick Robotics Club
- Wailuku Warriors Lego Robotics Team
