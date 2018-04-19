The Maui Economic Development Board announced a list of award recipients who will share more than $142,000 in grants to further support the growing need for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math education in Maui County and statewide.

“Jobs today and in the future depend on the preparation of our students in critical thinking, problem solving, communication, collaboration, and creativity – all skills nurtured by STEM education,” said Curtis Tom, Sr. VP/Island Manager for Bank of Hawaiʻi in Maui County and Chair of the MEDB Education Committee. “The MEDB Ke Alahele Education Fund was created to provide STEM tools for our youth and educators in an effort to open doors to exciting career opportunities. Those who support the MEDB Ke Alahele Education Fund through our annual fundraiser are helping to make this investment in our state’s future workforce.”

The MEDB Ke Alahele Education Fund issued awards ranging from approximately $1,400 to $5,000 to the following programs this school year:

Baldwin High School

Development of CAD/CAM

Funding to offset expenses to attend the 9th Annual Hawaiʻi STEM Conference on Oʻahu

King Kekaulike High School

Funding to offset expenses to attend the 9th Annual Hawaiʻi STEM Conference on Oʻahu

Lahaina Intermediate School

Funding to offset expenses to attend the 9th Annual Hawaiʻi STEM Conference on Oʻahu

Educational materials and equipment for Lahaina Intermediate School’s STEM programs

Maui High School

Funding to offset expenses to attend the 9th Annual Hawaiʻi STEM Conference on Oʻahu

Molokaʻi Middle School

Funding to offset expenses to attend the 9th Annual Hawaiʻi STEM Conference on Oʻahu

Molokaʻi High School

Establishment of a website for O Hina I Ka Malama HIP

Pukalani Elementary School

Funding to offset expenses to attend the 9th Annual Hawaiʻi STEM Conference on Oʻahu

St. Anthony School

Funding to offset expenses to attend the 9th Annual Hawaiʻi STEM Conference on Oʻahu

Computers for St. Anthony School’s Media Lab.

Maui Preparatory Academy

Funding to support STEM training for Maui Preparatory Academy educators.

Funds were also granted to help run the Maui County Regional Science and Engineering Fair for over 100 Maui County students.

Funding for 2017 Daniel K. Inouye Innovation Award winners:

Renezel Lagran, graduate of Maui High School

Maui High School ACOM Program

Maui Waena Intermediate School STEMwx

Robotics programs at 15 schools and organizations including:

Baldwin High School

King Kekaulike High School

Lahainaluna High School

Princess Nahienaena Elementary

Lihikai Elementary School

Maui High School

Maui Waena Intermediate School

Molokaʻi High School

Molokaʻi Middle School

Montessori School of Maui

Pukalani Elementary School

St. Anthony School

Waiheʻe Elementary School

Wailuku Warriors and The Maverick Robotics Club

Wailuku Warriors Lego Robotics Team

This year’s MEDB Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit Dinner and Auction will be held on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 at the Grand Wailea Resort. Reception and silent auction will begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by a dinner and live auction at 6 p.m. For reservations, donor and sponsor opportunities, click here or call 808-875-2300. Individual seats are $200 (save $15 per person, if you register by July 4).