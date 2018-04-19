A visitor to Maui’s Haleakalā National Park was found guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon and assault of his spouse by strangulation for an incident reported at Hosmer Grove campground on Oct. 18, 2017.

The verdict was handed down by a federal jury on Wednesday, a few hours after a four and a half day trial.

Kenji M. Price, United States Attorney, said that according to information presented in court, 44-year-old Matthew Berckmann threatened his wife with a large kitchen knife while pinning her to the ground by holding his forearm against her throat.

Witnesses to the incident called 911. Berckmann was taken into custody by a Park Ranger, aided by two Maui Police Department officers.

Berckmann faces a maximum of 10 years in prison on each count when he is sentenced on Aug. 6, 2018 by US District Judge Susan Oki Mollway.

The investigation was led by the National Park Service, with assistance from the FBI and the Maui Police Department. Assistant US Attorneys Michael Albanese and Marion Percell handled the prosecution.