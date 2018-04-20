Twelve students from Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Program graduated from its Core Four Business Planning course on April 17, 2018.

The graduates were honored with a special luncheon with Anthony Arakaki from the mayor’s office in attendance, who is a former small business owner. Arakaki gave congratulations to the group, and offered encouraging words to the graduates on the benefits of entrepreneurship, also words of advice to be flexible and tenacious.

At the graduation, the soon-to-be entrepreneurs received one-on-one guidance from local commercial bankers from

First Hawaiian Bank and Bank of Hawaii. The students’ business plans and ideas were reviewed and discussed with suggestions and guidance for launching a successful business. The graduating students received a Certificate of Achievement.

MEO BDC’s Core Four Business Planning is a 36-hour course on how to write a business plan while providing real time information on what you need to know to start, operate and grow a successful business.

For those interested in learning more about the entrepreneurial training course, can call Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc. at 249-2990.

The next Core Four course series will be held during the daytime. A one-hour introductory classes will be held at the MEO’s Family Center Tuesday April 24, from 9 to 10 a.m., and at the Maui County Business Resource Center (Maui Mall) on Wednesday, April 25, from noon to 1 p.m.

The six-week series begins on Tuesday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to noon; two days a week through June 7. The course cost is $300 with scholarship opportunities available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Registration for the six-week series and can be done at the introductory classes or any weekday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MEO’s Family Center.

All sessions will be held at MEO’s Family Center at 99 Mahalani Street in Wailuku.