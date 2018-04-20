The 48th annual Maui Marathon events are Sunday, Oct. 14 and include a full marathon, 4-person team marathon relay, half marathon, 10K and 5K. Returning as main sponsors are the Kāʻanapali Beach Resort Association, The Westin Maui Resort and Spa, and the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

2018 marks the second year of the event being held in October. Organizers say its a well-received change by residents and visitors alike. “October provides slightly cooler temperatures and gives runners more time between other local events like the Kauaʻi Marathon and Hāna Relay, held in September.”

In 2017 the event attracted 2200 runners from 25 countries and is on track to exceed that number for 2018, according to event organizers.

Based on participant feedback, event times are being adjusted. The half marathon will start earlier at 5:30 a.m., the 10K at 5:45 a.m. and 5K at 5:55 a.m. The marathon and marathon relay race times remain unchanged and those events will start at 5 a.m. To ensure events start on time, extra buses have been ordered to transport runners from the Lahaina Civic Center parking lot to the respective race start locations.

In February 2018, a new logo for the Maui Marathon was introduced. Organizers say the logo captures the essence of Maui with tropical colors, waves, and a whale tale. The logo will be on all race advertising, shirts, and all event finishers will receive a medal integrating elements of the new logo.

Another change for 2018, the Maui Marathon Health and Fitness Expo will be held on one day only on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Valley Isle Ballroom at the Westin Maui Resort and Spa. On race day the awards ceremony will be held indoors at the expo location beginning at 8 a.m. Runners can stop by the expo location the morning of Oct. 15 to pick up awards and exchange race shirts for different sizes (based on availability).

To register for any of the Maui Marathon events or get involved as a vendor at the expo, visit www.mauimarathon.com.