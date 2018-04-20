There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday April 26: Rough, moderate surf will persist along east facing shores through this weekend. Strengthening trades will likely cause surf to reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along east facing shores early next week. The current northwest swell will peak Friday, and then slowly lower this weekend. A moderate reinforcing northwest swell arriving late Sunday is expected to peak Monday, then gradually decline Tuesday and Wednesday. Small south swells will maintain modest surf along south facing shores through early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high S ground swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NNW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

