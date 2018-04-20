Flash Flood Watch issued April 20 at 3:31AM HST until April 20 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Wet weather and cloudy skies will remain in place through today, particularly over windward areas. Some showers may be heavy at times and isolated thunderstorms are possible. A typical trade wind pattern will return tonight, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas. High pressure north of the state will maintain moderate to breezy trade winds through the weekend, before strengthening to locally windy levels next week.

West Side

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 83. Windy, with an east wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Today: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 81. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.