Motorists are advised of anticipated delays along portions of roads in the South Maui area of Kīhei during the month of May due to maintenance work.

The County of Maui Department of Public Works issued an advisory saying drivers should expect delays such as alternating single-lane traffic, detours and full closures between 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from May 1-31, 2018.

Affected road in the Maui Meadows subdivision include: Akala from Mapu to Hoala drives; Mapu from Akala Drive to the cul-de-sac; and Kupulau from Mapu to Akala drives.

The department’s Highways Pavement Preservation division will oversee slurry sealing as part of its maintenance project in the area.