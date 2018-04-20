This month’s Makawao Third Friday event takes place tonight, April 20, 2018, from 6 to 9 p.m. as event organizers celebrate Hauʻoli Lā Honua (Happy Earth Day). Those in attendance can enjoy free entertainment, food trucks and booths, art and crafts, a keiki zone and local shopping and dining.

For April’s special Earth Day celebration, Makawao Merchants Association will host a “Free Green Zone” inviting non-profit green initiatives to share the mission and message under the green tent in the Komoda Bakery lot. Non-profits will include: Maui Sierra Club; Maui Bird Conservation Center; Maui Tomorrow; HFUU – Hawaiʻi Farmers Union United; Maui Hulilau Foundation; Maui Nui Seabird Project and The Story Connective.

Live Music and Entertainment

● Teri Garrison and Friends on the Main Stage next to Rodeo General Store. Garrison, a longtime resident of Maui, has sung at Farm-Aid and festivals all over the world and has toured with the likes of Leon Russell, Leo Kottke, Peter Rowan, Etta James, and Willie Nelson. Garrison will perfor with her band, Steve Sommers, Phillip Swatek, Pete Atkins and special guests.

● World renown magician Timothy Wenk – Keiki young and old will be dazzled by the wonders of Wenk. Cards, flowers, and rope tricks await the kids and a lucky few will be able to assist in the show.

● Ukuleleist Goldawn Won sharing his special acoustic Hawaiian soul on ʻukulele in the Maui Hands lot across from Casanova’s on Makawao Avenue.

● Artist in residence, silversmith and fine art oil painter Jack Hamilton will be demonstrating his oil paint techniques at the Maui Hands Gallery from 5-8 p.m.

● Visiting guest, Ari Joshua brings his South African musical expressions, in an acoustic one man act on the Sherrie Reeve/Tiger Eye lanai.

Komoda Bakery Lot Earth Day Green Zone:

Maui’s nonprofit environmental organizations will be sharing their important messages identifying key issues and advance conservation efforts.

● Sierra Club Maui Group has been protecting and preserving Maui’s beautiful environment for over 40 years.

● Maui Bird Conservation Center: Preventing extinction and promoting conservation of Hawaiʻi’s most threatened native birds.

● Maui Tomorrow: for nearly two decades Maui Tomorrow Foundation has worked in partnership with many community groups on issues vital to Maui’s quality of life.

● Hawaiʻi Farmers Union United: empowering family farmers.

● Maui Hulilau Foundation Green Events: programs for reducing waste at public events while supporting environmental education for Maui’s youth.

● The Story Connective: creating and sharing inspiring stories of resilience, of people and projects that are pioneering a healthier and more harmonious future for all.

Continuing Down Baldwin Ave

Maui Classic Cruisers Club will be showing off their hot rods, muscle cars, and vintage machines at the top of Baldwin Avenue to the bottom by Brewer Road. Guests can talk story with some of Maui’s coolest car owners, aunties, uncles and Makawao historians. Crystalline will be present with her fantastic balloon twisting creations for the keiki, and Shelly Tiss creating her one-of-a-kind artistic face paintings, bubbles, magic, and more.

M3F Food Court & Restaurants

Guests can enjoy dinner at one of the many award-winning Makawao restaurants or enjoy the pop up food court along Baldwin Avenue. Lots of new vendors are joining the regular M3Fs, adding a variety of great eats and treats.

Free Parking Available in the Following Areas

● Makawao Base Yard (Across from St. Joseph’s Church)

● 2 Parking lots on Brewer Road

● Makawao Municipal Parking Lot on Makawao Avenue