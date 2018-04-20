+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Damion Emeson, 46, who authorities say is wanted for questioning in connection with an armed robbery case reported on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Serpico’s Pizzeria Maui in Pukalani.

Maui police are seeking information on Emeson’s vehicle, a 2002 silver Toyota Highlander, license plate MJA970.

According to police reports, an unidentified suspect wearing a black motorcycle helmet entered the restaurant on Aewa Place off of the Old Haleakalā Highway in Puakalani. Authorities say the individual brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cashier.

Initial reports indicated that the suspect fled on foot along the Old Haleakalā Highway with an undisclosed amount of money; however surveillance video shows a suspect entering a silver Toyota multi-purpose vehicle before driving away from the area.

Authorities say Emeson was last known to be in the Makawao/Pukalani area. Crime Stoppers says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The public is advised not to approach or take any other action that could put them in danger. Anyone with information is asked to call Maui police at (808) 244-6400 or 9-1-1 if it is an emergency and refer to report number 18-014797. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966.