US Senator Brian Schatz of Hawai‘i today urged the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration to be ready to swiftly approve any request from the State of Hawai‘i for a disaster declaration for communities affected by flooding on Kaua‘i and O‘ahu.

In letters to FEMA Administrator Brock Long and SBA Administrator Linda McMahon, Senator Schatz thanked them for their efforts to date, and requested that the federal agencies stand ready to approve any forthcoming requests from the state.

Senator Schatz, who serves as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee said, “As residents prepare for more storms and costs continue to grow for homeowners, businesses, and counties, federal assistance from FEMA will be vital in ensuring that communities are able to rebuild homes, repair infrastructure, and clean up debris. I ask that you continue to work closely with the State of Hawai‘i and be as flexible as possible when the state submits a request for disaster assistance for the communities impacted by the flooding.”

Senator Schatz’s office is also working with the Federal Highway Administration to obtain emergency funding to rebuild Kauai’s Kūhiō Highway and other federal roads and highways. According to Senator Schatz, FHWA has confirmed it will reimburse the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation for emergency repairs and essential traffic restoration.