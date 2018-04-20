A suspect remains at large after allegedly firing a single shot from a revolver into an unattended food truck in Kahului on Thursday evening.

The incident was reported at around 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at a food truck that was parked along 100 Pakaula Street.

Maui police Lt. Gregg Okamoto tells Maui Now that the male suspect fled prior to police arrival and remains at-large.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as 5’7” tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The investigation is on-going.

Maui Now received information from bystanders on Thursday that police had searched businesses in the Maui Marketplace and Airport Road behind the old Lowe’s location. Some area businesses closed their doors for about an hour before resuming normal operations. Witnesses reported seeing heavy police presence in the area as well.

The search stemmed from the incident detailed above.