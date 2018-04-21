There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday April 27: The current northwest swell will boost surf along north and west facing shores Saturday. A slightly larger swell will peak Sunday and another moderate swell is possible next Thursday. A series of small swells from the southern hemisphere will maintain modest surf along south facing shores chain through this weekend. Lows in the southern hemisphere may strengthen and shift east enough to produce some bigger surf along south facing shores by the end of next week. Rough surf will persist along east facing shores through Sunday night due to the locally strong trade winds, but heights will remain moderate through the weekend. As trade winds strengthen early next week, surf may approach the High Surf Advisory threshold along east facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNW ground swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high S ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NNW ground swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

