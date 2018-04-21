There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.

Looking Ahead

Breezy trade wind weather is expected over the weekend and into next week, with clouds and showers focused over windward areas. Some of these showers will blow over to leeward locations on the smaller islands, while the Kona side of the Big Island will see afternoon clouds and showers. Trades will strengthen to locally windy levels next week.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.