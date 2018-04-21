To celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, the Maui Humane Society is holding the first ever Dine Out for Pets event on Monday, April 30, 2018.

The public can participate by dining out at any of the below listed restaurants which will donate a portion of the proceeds from that day’s sales to benefit Maui Humane Society.

Interested persons can also stop by MHS on April 30, and pick an adoption price on any adult animal that day.

Below are the participating restaurants as of April 19:

South Maui

Cow Pig Bun Burger’s & Bourbon

Fat Daddy’s Smokehouse

Kono’s on the Green

Luana Pau Hana at the Fairmont

Monsoon India

Nutcharee’s

Pita Paradise

West Maui

Breakwall Shave Ice

CJ’s Deli and Diner

The Dirty Monkey

Down the Hatch

Koholā Brewery (will be doing a special food presentation for the event)

Pioneer Inn

Upcountry and Pāʻia

Casanova

Charley’s Restaurant & Saloon

The Greek Oven

Hāliʻimaile General Store

Kula Bistro

Maui Kombucha & Raw Vegan Fusion Cafe

Central Maui