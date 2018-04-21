Dine Out for Pets to Benefit MHS, April 30April 21, 2018, 12:17 PM HST · Updated April 19, 12:21 PM 0 Comments
To celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, the Maui Humane Society is holding the first ever Dine Out for Pets event on Monday, April 30, 2018.
The public can participate by dining out at any of the below listed restaurants which will donate a portion of the proceeds from that day’s sales to benefit Maui Humane Society.
Interested persons can also stop by MHS on April 30, and pick an adoption price on any adult animal that day.
Below are the participating restaurants as of April 19:
South Maui
- Cow Pig Bun Burger’s & Bourbon
- Fat Daddy’s Smokehouse
- Kono’s on the Green
- Luana Pau Hana at the Fairmont
- Monsoon India
- Nutcharee’s
- Pita Paradise
West Maui
- Breakwall Shave Ice
- CJ’s Deli and Diner
- The Dirty Monkey
- Down the Hatch
- Koholā Brewery (will be doing a special food presentation for the event)
- Pioneer Inn
Upcountry and Pāʻia
- Casanova
- Charley’s Restaurant & Saloon
- The Greek Oven
- Hāliʻimaile General Store
- Kula Bistro
- Maui Kombucha & Raw Vegan Fusion Cafe
Central Maui
- Bistro Casanova
- Da Kitchen
- Max’s Restaurant
- The Mill House
- Panda Express (in Kahului only)
- Tin Roof