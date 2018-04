+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Kahekili Highway is closed in the Wailuku-bound direction between Waiehu Beach Road and Makaʻala Drive.

This is following a reported accident in which a vehicle struck a utility pole near the macadmia nut fields in Waiehu earlier this morning on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crews are currently working on repairs.