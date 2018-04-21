The West Maui Taxpayer Association announced it will host the next West Maui community disaster planning meeting on May 9, at the Lahaina Civic Center Amphitheater at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Speakers at the meeting with include General Bruce Oliveira, Hawaiʻi State Department of Defense, Community Programs Director, along with Joe Pluta, Vice President/President Emeritus, West Maui Taxpayers Association, and Dennis Terpin, Ph.D, O.H.S.T., FEMA/DHS Certified Master Level Instructor.

The West Maui Taxpayers Association is working with the Maui Emergency Management Agency, The Pacific Disaster Center, and the State Emergency Management Agency on developing a customized disaster plan designed to meet West Maui’s specific needs. The isolation from Maui’s major hospital and airport, due to frequent road closures, fires and flooding, have highlighted the need for special preparedness planning.

The Hawaii Hazards Awareness & Resilience Program is a series of monthly workshops, presented by subject-matter experts, to provide education for hazard understanding and offer tools and information resources to guide community mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery planning.

More Information on WMTA and Disaster Preparedness can be found here.