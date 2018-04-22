There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

A shroud of high clouds will most of the main Hawaiian Islands through today. Trade showers will decrease, leading to drier weather across windward and mauka areas. Another area of low level moisture will increase trade showers Monday night into Tuesday. Trade winds will become locally windy Monday into Tuesday, then slowly decline later in the week. A cold front may push down the chain with clouds and showers by next weekend.

West Side

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.