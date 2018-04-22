UPDATE:

The two-day Mālama Kauaʻi collection drive for flood relief on Kauaʻi continues today, Sunday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the empty lot fronting Hoaloha Park in Kahului on Maui.

Items being collected for shipping to help Kaua’i residents recover from a recent flooding disaster include rubber boots, shop vacs, baby items, chain saws, shovels, first aid kits, water, laundry soap, contractor size garbage bags, gloves and other items that aid clean up efforts.

About the fundriaser:

A Mālama Kaua’i community drive to collect items in support of Kauaʻi residents impacted by the recent severe flooding will take place in Kahului Saturday, April 21, and Sunday, April 22.

Items will be collected at the empty lot fronting Hoaloha next to First Hawaiian Bank in Kahului from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the weekend drive.

Items requested by residents and supporting organizations on Kauaʻi include:

Shovels, contractor trash bags, shop vacuums, propane tanks, solar chargers, baby products (including diapers and wipes), female hygiene products, keiki and adult water/mud boots (because of bacteria in mud conditions), batteries, Clorox, disposable gloves, zip lock bags, tarps, first aid kits, first aid ointment, non-perishable food, chainsaws, chainsaw oil.

Gift cards from Home Depot, Costco, Foodland, Safeway and Walmart have also been requested.

“As the photos and videos kept coming on social media, I felt we needed to do something to help. Since I can’t be on Kaua’i, I thought the best way I could help from Maui was to help organize our community to kokua Kaua’i”, said Tiare Lawrence, co-organizer of the collection drive along with Mahina Martin.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the distress that people of Kaua’i are going through,” said Mahina Martin. “Both Tiare and I were starting to organize help from Maui for Kaua’i and realized that we should combine our efforts for a big push to get a container of much needed items to them as they work to recover from the disaster. We appreciate the support of Goodfellow Brothers and the different car clubs of Maui who are generously paying for the shipping of the container, as well as the support from Alexander and Baldwin and Quick Tow – because of their kōkua, Maui can come together and help Kaua’i folks in a big way.”

Special thanks was also extended to Maui resident Zeke Kalua who assisted in coordination of the effort.

The collected items will be received by MālamaKaua’i, a Kaua’i-based non-profit organization involved in recovery efforts.

Maui Now also compiled a list of different ways to donate to the flood ravaged community.