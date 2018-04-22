Maui Obituaries

Carol A. (Clements) Minnich

May 12, 1950- April 14, 2018

Carol A. (Clements) Minnich, age 67 of Kīhei, formerly of Pukalani, and Pine Grove, Pennsylvania and Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Born May 12, 1950 she was the Daughter of Norman L. Clements and Dorothy M. (Martin) Clements of Pine Grove, Pennsylvania (Both Deceased).

She was a 1968 Pine Grove Area High School graduate and attended two years at York College of Pennsylvania, York, PA. Carol was a former Asst. Cub Scout Den Leader of Pack 50, and former Director of the Liholani Golf Village Association, a current member of the Maui Arts and Cultural Center, The Pinegrove Historical Society, The Lahaina Restoration Foundation and The Pacific Whale Foundation.

While living in Pennsylvania, Carol was employed for 30 years in the Payroll Department and Research & Development Offices of Guilford/Gold Mills, Inc. Pine Grove, and for five years in the Switchboard Office for Cabela’s, Inc., Hamburg. She was an Independent Representative of Primerica – Pennsylvania Licensed in Accident, Health, Life and Fixed Annuities. Carol also held the designation of Pennsylvania Registered Representative of Investment Company and Variable Annuity Products with the National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc.

Carol and her husband Mark moved to Maui in 2008. Swimming in the warm Pacific Ocean every morning with The Maui Mermaids brought her much joy to her body, mind and spirit. Carol was thankful for the many long-time Pennsylvania friends and co-workers, and Maui ‘ohana friends who touched her life.

Married to Mark M. “Snip” Minnich on Nov. 2, 1974, married for 43 years. Survived by son, Kerry S. Minnich; daughter-in-law Melissa A. “Missy” Minnich; and two grandsons, Nathan and Kolby Minnich. Grandson Levi Zachary Minnich passed away Oct. 9, 2000. Also survived by brother J. Scott Clements, of Lebanon, PA and nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania.

Interment in the Keawala‘i Congregational Church Po‘aialoha Columbarium, 5300 Makena Road, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please mail donations in memory of Carol A. Minnich to the “Pine Grove Lions Holiday Classic Parade”, c/o Terry Zimmerman, 139 S. Tulpehocken Street, Pine Grove, PA 17963, so that many families are able to enjoy the non-profit annual parade tradition in the future.

Mollie Aiko Tamashiro

July 31, 1940 – April 13, 2018

Mollie Aiko Tamashiro, 77, of Kahului, passed away on April 13, 2018 at Kalama Heights in Kīhei, under the care of Hospice Maui. She was born on July 31, 1940 in Pāʻia.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 23, 2018 at Wailuku Hongwanji Mission.

Mollie worked at various doctor’s offices as a receptionist before she retired.

She is survived by her daughters, Karla Tamashiro, and Jan (Michael) Ratte; sister, Patricia (John) Jones; granddaughter, Kayla Ratte; and companion, Harold Feliciano.

Mollie’s family would like to send a special thank you to Hospice Maui and the staff at Hui Aloha.

Tomio “Tom” Kurosawa

March 19, 1932 – April 12, 2018

Tomio “Tom” Kurosawa, 86 of Kahului, passed away on April 12, 2018 at hale Makua in Kahului. He was born on March 19, 1932 in Pūlehu, Maui.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary, service will begin at 11 a.m. Private urn burial will be done at a later date.

Tom retired from Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel where he worked as a cook.

He is survived by his sons, Darrell Kurosawa, and Kenric (Ivana Rodrigues) Kurosawa; sister, Marion Yamanishi; four grandchildren, Joaquina, Trevor, Adryanna-Camille, and Alilia; and three great-grandchildren, Teijianna, Irieah, and Dy Vocean-Faith.

Mary Redo Estrella

March 11, 1930 – April 6, 2018

Mary Redo Estrella passed away peacefully on April 6, 2018 at her home in Hāna at age 88. She was born in Honolulu on March 11, 1930 and moved to Hāna in 1931 along with her sister Elizabeth Tanaka and brother Valentine Redo (both deceased) and was raised by Uncle Nalei and Aunty Marie Silva. Her three other brothers John Kema (joined the army), Joseph “Joka” and William Starkey (all deceased) lied on Moloka‘i.

She graduated from Hāna High School in 1948 and registered to attend Phillips School of Business on O‘ahu but returned to Hana to help Uncle Nalei with freight hauling.

Mary started working at Hotel Hāna Maui in 1946 at age 16 in the ice cream parlor; worked as a waitress, front office clerk, marriage registrar, human resources and secretary to many Hotel Managers. She held the Resident Manager position from 1979-1985 and retired after 50 years on Dec. 31, 1996 as Executive Administrative Assistant.

She leaves behind five children; Lee, Nalani (Matt) Paio Stanton (Lucinda), Ingrid, Ui (Tony) Arriaga and adopted (at age 6) grandson, Kamana (Leina). She was blessed with 16 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Mary is the last of her generation of the Redo legacy.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary, service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park.

Donald Richard “Duck” Santos, Sr.

September 7, 1934 – April 5, 2018

Donald Richard “Duck” Santos, Sr., 83, of Haʻikū, Maui passed away on April 5, 2018, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Sept. 7, 1934 in Puunene.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Norman’s Mortuary; service will begin at 10 a.m.; burial will follow, 1 p.m. at Valley Isle Memorial Park Cemetery in Haʻikū. The Family would like to invite you to a Celebrate of Life for Donald at Haʻikū Community Center at 2 p.m. Norman’s Mortuary is assisting with funeral arrangements.

Donald retired as a Powderman from Ameron HC&D. He also worked at Kahului Railroad and attended Maui Technical Academy. He is survived by his beloved wife, Evelyn Kealoha Dutro Santos; children, Donald Santos Jr. – deceased, Elsiemay Santos, Alan Santos, Jon Santos, Glen Santos (Napua), Donlyn Santos (Bobby); 24 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; father, Joseph Bronco Santos – deceased, mother, Isabella Feiteira Santos – deceased; siblings, Edward Santos (Elaine), Joseph Santos – deceased, Jimmy Santos – deceased, Elisabeth Aganos (Benjamin), and also loved by many nieces and nephews.

Big Island Obituaries

Leroy Herman Gomes

June 8, 1961 – April 11, 2018

Leroy Herman Gomes, 56 of Pāhoa, passed away on April 11, 2018 at Hilo Medical Center. Born on June 8, 1961 in Honolulu, he was a school bus driver for Robert’s Hawaiʻi and Laupahoehoe Transportation.

Services to be held at Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo, 570 Kinoole Street on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Viewing at 9 a.m., service at 10 a.m.

Survived by wife, Porona K. K. Gomes; daughters, Antonette “Tita” Charles, and Shayli K. Charles; sons, Cheyenne Charles and Anthony Charles; brothers, Edward (Donna Haunani Ermitano) Gomes III, Donald (Jennifer) Gomes, Vernon Gomes, and Lewellyn Gomes; sisters, Kathleen Gomes, Darlene (Emilio) Villanueva, and Monica (Marcus Sr.) Gouveia; two grandchildren; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Boone M. Morrison

January 28, 1941 – April 8, 2018

Boone M. Morrison, 77 of Volcano, passed away on April 8, 2018 at his home. Born on Jan. 28, 1941 in California, he was a freelance residential and historical architect for the Big Island.

Celebration of Life to be planned at a later date.

Survived by wife, Tamara Wong-Morrison; son, Tyler Boone Morrison; and daughter, Janna Jesse Morrison; three grandchildren; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Barbara M. Frost

April 24, 1936 – April 8, 2018

Barbara M. Frost, 81, of Kea‘au died on April 8, 2018 at Kinolau Malama Care Home. Born in California, she was a retired office manager for Sake One Brewery.

Private services to be held.

Survived by sons, Griffith David Frost, and Thomas Mitchell Frost; daughters, Kristin Frost Albrecht, and Katherine Frost Kamakahi; sisters, Frances Mitchell Frost, and Monica Yamamoto-Hoffman; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Christopher Robert Kapua-Allison

May 6, 1967 – April 8, 2018

Christopher Robert Kapua-Allison, 50, of Mt. View, passed away on April 8, 2018. He was born on May 6, 1967 in Honolulu.

He was a police officer (TEU) for the County of Hawai‘i, a member of Hui Maka‘i Motor Cycle Club and the Blue Knights Motor Cycle Club; former officer for Department of Defense at Pearl Harbor under the direction of his fearless leader, Major Wilson Kerisiano; and former motorcoach operator at Robert’s Hawai‘i for many satisfying years.

Services to be held on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints at 1373 Kilauea Ave. Hilo. Visitation starts at 9 a.m. Services at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Alae Cemetery at 1 p.m. (LDS SECTION). Memorial service to be held in Honolulu on Friday, May 4, 2018 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Church of Latter-day Saints at 44 Leilehua Road, Wahiawa.

He is survived by his son, Shannon Allison; daughters, Shannalei Allison; and Shaniah Allison; mother, Tagatanu’u Kerisiano Ti’a Huihui; brother, Lawrence “Sut” Allison; sister, Kealoha “Aha” Tauaefa; three grandchildren; numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.