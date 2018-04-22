More than 20 Maui-based photographers have rallied together to offer photo mini-sessions to island residents at a discounted rate as a Maui Photographers for Kaua’i fundraiser for flood relief.

Maui photographer Angela Nelson launched the effort after hearing of the historic flood that dropped more than three feet of rain over parts of Kauaʻi last weekend.

“I was devastated. Kaua’i is my spirit island – the place that calls me back a few times a year (I went there FOUR times last year and even had my maternity photos done there) and the spot I always want to visit when life gets crazy. And the thought that I couldn’t be there to physically help the communities affected made me so sad, ” said Nelson in her photography blog.

As a photographer, she described her first visit to Hanalei as a truly magical place saying, “A half-moon bay of golden sands meets sparkling blue waters with mountains erupting out of the ground. There are waterfalls cascading down the cliff-side and greenery engulfing inch of the mountain.”

Since launching the effort this week, Nelson said she’s had amazing response from the community of photographers and some have already sold out of time slots.

Maui Photographers for Kaua’i is offering mini-sessions (most of them on April 29, 2018) around the island of Maui with 100% of the proceeds to benefit a local non profit organization Mālama Kauaʻi.

Funds will be used to benefit the victims of last weeks disastrous flood in Kauaʻi

The following photographers are participating in the event on April 29, 2018 (limited slots are available):

Angela Nelson Photography SOLD OUT

Chantelle Kanani Photography

Maui Birth Photography

Mariah Milan Photography

Natalie Brown Photography

Ajja Photography

Dmitri and Sandra

Wailea Photography

Rodrigo Moraes Photography

Mary Lane Studios

Fen’Amber Photography

Zeb Films Hawaii

These photographers wanted in but can’t shoot on the 29, and offered alternate days as specified:

NV Maui Media – May 4

Jenny Vargas Photography – May 2

Amy Jayne Photography – April 28 SOLD OUT

Kristy Copperfield Photography – May 5* (different pricing) SOLD OUT

Amber Vision Photography – May 3

Aloha Portraits – May 5

Chris J. Evans Photography – May 1

Most mini-sessions are $250 for 30 minutes (unless specified) and includes 20 digital images.

HOW TO BOOK:

Contact the photographer you’d like to photograph you.

Confirm availability with them. These slots are limited.

Pay with the Go Fund Me link provided by participating photographers.

Your photographer will confirm and send you instructions about your mini-session.